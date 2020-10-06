State Confirms 2nd Nantucket Virus Death Since Friday

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the second COVID-19-related death since Friday of those who tested positive on Nantucket in their report published on Tuesday.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital and the Nantucket Health Department announced on Monday that another individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the island had passed away the day before.

Barnstable County did not have any additional COVID-19 fatalities reported by the DPH, although there were five new virus cases confirmed on the Cape. The Islands did not see any additional cases, according to the DPH.

Cape Cod Hospital continues to treat two individuals for the virus, as the statewide hospitalization rate sits at just above 0.37%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.