State Officials Approve New Monomoy Regional Agreement

CHATHAM – Changes to the Monomoy Regional School District Regional Agreement that guides how much Chatham and Harwich each contribute to operational costs have been approved by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

According to district officials, the previous version of the agreement created unintended fiscal inequity between the two towns, leading Harwich to end up subsidizing operation costs of the much smaller Chatham Elementary School.

Now each town will pay for their own elementary schools.

The changes were supported by the Monomoy Regional School Committee, Chatham Select Board, Harwich Select Board, Chatham Finance Committee, Harwich Finance Committee as well as voters in both towns.

The change takes place immediately and applies to the assessments for Fiscal Year 2023, which results in a reduction in the assessment of the Town of Harwich of approximately $700,000 and a comparable increase for Chatham, said district officials.