State Unveils COVID Telehealth Treatment Program

HYANNIS – State officials have unveiled a new free telehealth program to help bring residents more accessible COVID treatment.

Those who test positive and are experiencing symptoms can utilize a video consultation with a trained clinician to determine if they are eligible for the COVID treatment Paxlovid.

The treatment, started within five days of developing symptoms, can reduce the risk for severe symptoms and hospitalization by almost 90 percent.

The consultation and prescription offered through the program are both free, and do not require health insurance for access.

The program can be accessed at www.mass.gov/covidtelehealth and is available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese.