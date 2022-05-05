You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Unveils COVID Telehealth Treatment Program

State Unveils COVID Telehealth Treatment Program

May 5, 2022

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HYANNIS – State officials have unveiled a new free telehealth program to help bring residents more accessible COVID treatment. 

Those who test positive and are experiencing symptoms can utilize a video consultation with a trained clinician to determine if they are eligible for the COVID treatment Paxlovid. 

The treatment, started within five days of developing symptoms, can reduce the risk for severe symptoms and hospitalization by almost 90 percent.

The consultation and prescription offered through the program are both free, and do not require health insurance for access.

The program can be accessed at www.mass.gov/covidtelehealth and is available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese. 

