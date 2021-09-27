Statewide School Mask Mandate Extended to November

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has extended the mask requirement for all public K-12 students, staff and teachers through at least November 1.

The mandate was originally set to be dropped October 1 for school districts that met the requisite 80 percent vaccination rate for its combined student and staff population.

DESE representatives said that the decision was made to extend the mask requirement after consultation with both medical experts and state health officials.

Public school students five years of age and older, staff in all grades and visitors to the school are required to wear masks while indoors, with a few exceptions. Masks are not required when outdoors.

Masks are also strongly recommended by DESE for those younger than five, though not required.

Per federal public health order, masks are also required on school buses.

According to DESE, schools that demonstrate a vaccination rate of 80 percent or more for all students and staff in the school may drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals after October 15.