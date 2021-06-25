Top Democratic Lawmaker Nixes Baker’s Sales-Tax Free Plan

BOSTON (AP) — The top Democrat in the Massachusetts Senate on Friday dismissed a proposal by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to expand the state’s annual two-day sales tax holiday to a two-month event this year — dealing a possible fatal blow to the plan.

Senate President Karen Spilka told GBH News that consumers in Massachusetts are already eager to hit the stores.

She said the loss of an estimated $900 million in tax revenue could make it harder for the state to respond to other needs.

Baker is continuing the push the proposal and said local residents and small businesses deserve the break.