You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / District Attorney Says Veterans Court Facing Hurdles

District Attorney Says Veterans Court Facing Hurdles

June 28, 2023

Cape and Islands DA Rob Galibois

HYANNIS – A new court specifically for veterans is in the works, but a few obstacles lie ahead for the initiative, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois. 

During a meeting with the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates recently, Galibois said they have found a judge interested in the program, but they must first collect data on community need.

“They’re trying to identify how many cases we have across the Cape with veterans. There might be an underrepresentation in the court system of how many veterans are actually in the system so to speak,” said Galibois.

He added that he hopes to see a veterans court next year. 

Data acquisition efforts have also been expanded in general across the office’s operations, particularly tracking gender and ethnicity of those prosecuted, according to Galibois. 

He also added that the specialty mental health court for the region has seen big strides.

“And from what I’m seeing, it appears it might even be open by the end of this summer. We have a judge apparently assigned to the session, I know probation officers are going through training, and I’ve been asked who my mental health core prosecutor is going to be,” said Galibois.

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 