Video Report: Steamship Authority Consultant Says Their IT Systems Are Outdated

A technology consultant for the Steamship Authority says a new reservation system is urgently required after numerous breakdowns for the tool in recent years. Thomas Innis of Gibbis LLC told the Board of Governors at their recent meeting that the 1997 reservation system is causing several technological issues for the ferry service. He warned that its provider will soon be retiring from the industry, as well. The consultant said the upgrade could be costly, but necessary for the continued operation of the service. The report comes as the ferry service gears up for the busy summer season — reservations open January 23 for vehicle transport.