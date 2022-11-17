WATCH: Andrew Gottlieb Talks Cyanobacteria, Election and Climate Change

HYANNIS – As the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s (APCC) cyanobacteria monitoring program winds down for the season, Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb says the community is seeing more toxic algal blooms as temperatures get hotter and stay elevated longer.

Gottlieb joins CapeCod.com’s Grady Culhane to discuss the program, including potential developments into satellite and machine-learning through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that can help identify blooms early and pinpoint recurring problem areas.

He also discusses the recent election and what needs to be seen at the state and federal level to help boost climate resiliency amid warming waters and diminished water quality.

More on the Association can be found on their website. Their cyanobacteria monitoring map can be found here.