Love Local Fests Return In-Person to Celebrate Small Business

HYANNIS – Love Live Local’s Love Local Fests will return to in-person this summer for the ninth iteration of the annual event.

The fest will take place on July 25 at Aselton Park, featuring live music, locally crafted food and a waterfront view of Hyannis Harbor.

Last year saw the celebration shift to the virtual space to maintain public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said that they are excited to get back outdoors for face-to-face events.

“It’s really such a feel-good day of not just gathering with the community, but celebrating our small businesses. We definitely try to highlight how important they are in everything we do, even at our event,” said organizer Amanda Converse.

Converse said that supporting small businesses is important for a healthy community, especially on Cape where small businesses make up the backbone of the local economy.

“The Cape is about 95 percent businesses with 50 employees or less,” said Converse.

As economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues, Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said it’s never been a more vital time to support local businesses as they continue to struggle financially.

Kids’ activities include lawn games and toys as well as maritime-themed activities hosted by the Cape Cod Maritime Museum for families from 12 to 4 pm.

Live music will include the Catie Flynn Band at noon and Dirty Water Dance Band at 2:30 pm.

The Love Local Fests take place on the last Sundays in July and September from 11 am to 5 pm.

Registration is not required for the free event.