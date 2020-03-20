M/V Iyanough Return to Service Delayed for 3 Weeks

FALMOUTH – Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority is delaying for at least three weeks the return of its high-speed vessel, the M/V Iyanough, to service.

The vessel had been scheduled to return to service April 3; the earliest it will return to service is now April 24, 2020.

The decision to delay the return is in response to an anticipated lack of demand for travel in the current climate, as well as an effort on the part of the Authority to limit its costs during this period of uncertainty.

The preseason sale for high-speed ticket books will continue as planned from March 23 through April 5, 2020.

The Steamship Authority is asking all customers to purchase their books either online at steamshipauthority.com or via phone and avoid visiting the terminals to make their purchase.