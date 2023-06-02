Main Street Chatham Closed Friday

CHATHAM – Main Street Chatham will be closed to traffic for several hours on Friday while repairs are made to local water infrastructure.
Work will begin at 5 am and is estimated to take approximately 10 hours to complete.
The full statement from the town can be found below:
Work to replace approximately 20 feet of sewer line in the vicinity of 487 Main Street will begin at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023.
As the sewer main is in the middle of the street, a complete closure to all through traffic is necessary. Sewer service to area businesses will be impacted and may result in changes to operating hours. All businesses on Main Street from address # 490 to Isaac Hardy Lane are asked to use water sparingly until the new sewer main is installed.
Detours will be in place to route vehicle traffic around the roadwork. The Town Office parking lot will remain accessible and pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained.
The contractor has estimated that the work will take approximately 10 hours to complete.
Thank you for your continued patience as this issue is resolved.