You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Maine Lawmakers Ask Baker to Halt Transmission Line Project

Maine Lawmakers Ask Baker to Halt Transmission Line Project

November 24, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers is asking Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to terminate a $1 billion hydropower transmission project in Maine that will benefit Massachusetts.

The lawmakers said Tuesday that proceeding with the project against the will of Maine residents could “jeopardize New England’s energy future.”

The 145-mile power line in western Maine is fully funded by Massachusetts ratepayers to meet the state’s clean energy goals.

But Maine residents rebuked the project in referendum vote this month, and construction is temporarily suspended.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 