Major Crisis Relief Fund Approaching COVID-19 Goal

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund is approaching their fundraising goal of $1.5 million for COVID-19 aid.

Betsy Sethares with the fund said that $1.1 million have been raised, which has been utilized to help over 400 Cape Cod residents during the virus outbreak.

Sethares thanked those who have worked hard to market the fund and get the word out, allowing fundraising efforts to be successful.

“We have an incredible team of volunteers who are working,” Sethares said, “bringing such skill sets to the table.”

Money raised has been used to help with food and housing, among other things. Assistance for both rent and mortgage needs has totaled around $90,000 thus far, according to Sethares.

Given the circumstances, Sethares is proud to say that money has become available so quickly due to the generosity of others.

“The people who are losing paychecks don’t have time to take a bank loan and don’t have time to find other money,” she said.

Sethares said an online application form for residents should be available soon.

To learn more, including how to donate, visit the fund’s website by clicking here.