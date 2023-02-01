You are here: Home / NewsCenter / West Chatham Site Still in Play for Future Senior Center

February 1, 2023

CHATHAM – Following a failed town meeting article last year, Chatham business owner Bill Marsh has re-committed to donating a property in West Chatham to be utilized as a new senior center.

The article seeking funding for design and construction fell 98 votes short of the required two-thirds majority in 2021.

Town officials said they were pleased by the news, as they have been trying to build a new senior center facility since 2016.

“Bill’s generous gift will advance the vision of a vibrant neighborhood center that the Planning Board has been working towards,” said Town Manager Jill Goldsmith in a statement.

Marsh said that he hopes the location will become an anchor for the West Chatham Village Center area.

