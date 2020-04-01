Martha’s Vineyard Officials Continue Advocating For Social Distancing

OAK BLUFFS – Officials from Martha’s Vineyard are continuing to highlight guidelines of social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Informational releases will be published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by the island’s emergency managers at 5 p.m.

On those same days, Facebook messages will be recorded and released at 7 p.m. Messages will be printed and recorded in both English and Portuguese.

As for actions that residents can take, emergency managers are stressing the importance of maintaining a six foot distance from other people. Social isolation should continue to be practiced, and people should only leave the house for necessities or solitary exercise.

Hands should be washed with warm water and soap for 20 second before and after touching mouths, noses, food, and other potentially dirty surfaces. Nails should be kept short, so the virus doesn’t remain underneath them.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.