Boston Mayor to Join Local Dems for Victory 2020 Campaign Launch

January 9, 2020

HYANNIS – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will be on Cape Cod Saturday for the launch of the Cape and Islands Democratic Council’s “Victory 2020” campaign.

Local Democratic leaders will create goals for the 2020 election cycle, and discuss how to mobilize resources and voters.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr will be joined by Provincetown State Representative Sarah Peake at Mac’s Fish House in Provincetown.

Walsh will be present at Hyannis’ CapeSpace from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., Congressman William Keating and Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes will be at the Falmouth Holiday Inn.

To reserve a spot at one of the events, click here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


