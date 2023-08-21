Mary Freeley Announced as Director of Elder Justice Unit

BARNSTABLE – Mary Freeley was recently announced as the Director of the Elder Justice Unit, by Attorney General (AG) Andrea Joy Campbell.

The unit will convene existing resources to protect and promote the safety and well-being of elders through enforcement actions, legislative advocacy, and community engagement and education.

“With over a decade of experience in the AG’s Office, and a robust expertise in these issues, I’m confident Mary will serve our elders with urgency and empathy,” said Campbell.

“By creating this Unit, we are prioritizing the rights of elderly residents to live with dignity – free from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. My office will continue to serve as a dedicated resource for older adults, address their most-pressing needs and advocate for and implement solutions,” Campbell said.

Plans for the Elder Justice Unit include enhancing the existing work of the office to prosecute the abuse and exploitation of vulnerable older adults, and working with the AG’s Community Engagement Division to conduct intentional outreach to elders.

As an Assistant Attorney General, Freeley’s work has included significant consumer protection and antitrust cases, including investigations and litigation in the health care, pharmaceutical, education and financial markets.

Freeley also coordinates the office’s elder advocacy and protection work, focusing on the protection of residents of long-term facilities.

Since 2015, Freeley has served as Deputy Chief of the AG’s Health Care and Fair Competition Bureau where she helps oversee the Office’s Antitrust, False Claims, Health Care, Medicaid Fraud and Non-Profit/Charities Divisions.

She will continue in that role in addition to directing the office’s elder protection work.