MA’s 1st Virus Variant Case; New Test to NH Governor’s Power

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts health officials have announced the state’s first case of the more infectious coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom.

The Department of Public Health says a Boston woman who traveled to the United Kingdom felt sick the day after she returned.

Officials say the woman in her 20s had tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving the U.K. The state health department said it was notified of her test results on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, more than 300 New Hampshire residents have filed a formal request asking the Legislature to repeal the powers granted to the governor during an emergency such as the coronavirus pandemic.

They claim the governor’s emergency management powers are unconstitutional, though it has been upheld in court.