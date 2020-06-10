Mashpee Reopens Dog Park, Pickleball Courts

MASHPEE – Mashpee’s dog park and pickleball courts have been reopened to residents, with restrictions.

The dog park will be limited to a capacity of 10 people at any given time, and nets have been put up on every other pickleball court. This leaves four courts ready for use.

Town Manager Rodney Collins said access will initially be limited to Mashpee residents only for the time being.

“Are we going to be out there checking IDs? No, we’re not,” Collins explained.

“But we’re going to be seeking voluntary compliance…if we’re going to be limiting our threshold of how many people are coming in, we want it to be Mashpee residents first.”

One way to potentially identify Mashpee residents from non-residents, Collins recognized, is to verify that valid Mashpee car stickers are on vehicles.

Collins said that while those from other towns across the Cape come to Mashpee to use the park or courts during regular times, the town will aim to take it one step at a time in order to promote social distancing.

“I don’t want to be adversarial with our neighbors,” he continued.

“I certainly would like them to come back at the appropriate time.”

Regular hours will be observed; the courts will be open from 8 a.m. to dusk, according to the Mashpee Recreation Department’s website, which can be found by clicking here.