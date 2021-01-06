Mashpee Triple M Site to Reopen Wednesday After COVID Case

MASHPEE – Triple M’s marijuana dispensary was closed on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the company said they planned on reopening on Wednesday.

The company said they are following all guidelines passed down from the federal and state levels, and that the Mashpee facility has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized as they prepare to reopen on Wednesday.

Employees at the site were also being tested for COVID-19, according to the company, while proper virus mitigation and quarantine practices are being carried out.

State and local health officials have been notified of the positive test result, and Triple M does not believe that there was any close contact between the infected employee and any patient.