Cape Cod Foundation Receives $100,000 for COVID-19 Relief

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation recently received $100,000 from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund to be used within Barnstable County.

The Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to aid vulnerable populations across the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was distributed to local organizations that are providing vital needs across multiple sectors. The organizations were:

-The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Council

-The Cape Cod Council of Churches

-The Cape Cod Military Support Foundation

-Cape Kid Meals

-Champ Homes

-Duffy Health Center

-Housing Assistance Corporation

-The Lower Cape Outreach Council

For more information on the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit their website by clicking here. Head to the Cape Cod Foundation’s website by clicking here for more details on their operations.