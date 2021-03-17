Mass. General Public Can Get Vaccinated Starting April 19

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker said all residents of Massachusetts age 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine beginning April 19.

The state announced Wednesday that even before that date, residents age 60 and older as well as workers considered essential can get a vaccine starting March 22, while those 55 and older can get a shot beginning April 5.

The essential workers eligible for a vaccination starting March 22 include those who work at supermarkets and convenience stores, restaurant workers, transit employees, and funeral home workers.

The administration has received assurances from the federal government that an increased vaccine supply will be available soon.

From The Associated Press