Mass. Lawmakers Call on Feds to Offer Home Heating Aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Massachusetts lawmakers in Washington have called upon the federal government to provide expedited assistance to the state for home heating as the winter approaches.

Representative Bill Keating (D-MA9) joined every other Massachusetts member of Congress in writing a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In the letter, they urge the agency to release money from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The lawmakers fear that global factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could potentially raise power bills in the Commonwealth by more than 60% in comparison to last winter’s prices.

They added that they would like to see the program money released as soon as possible, potentially by the middle of this month.

President Joe Biden recently signed a bill passed by both the House and Senate that would increase LIHEAP funding by $1 billion, with Massachusetts slated to receive roughly $37 million.

The entire letter from the lawmakers can be found by clicking here.