Massachusetts Maritime Academy to Re-open in September

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts Maritime Academy will re-open its campus this fall.

“Come this fall, Massachusetts Maritime Academy will be open for business,” said Rear Admiral Fran McDonald.

“Yes with contingency plans in place, but make no mistake about it, open for business and ready to deliver on the promise of our educational formula.”

The Taylor Point campus has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Classes were moved to an online format and students worked to complete the academic year at home through virtual instruction.

No decision has been made on if end of the year celebratory events, such as military commissioning ceremonies or graduation for the class of 2020, will be rescheduled.

It is also unknown if sports will return to the school for the fall season.

The spring sports program was cancelled due to the virus.