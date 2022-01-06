You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Death Total Climbs Past 20,000

Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Death Total Climbs Past 20,000

January 6, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts’ COVID-19 death total has climbed past 20,000.

There were 54 deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,008 since the start of the pandemic. The state reported another 27,600 confirmed new cases of the disease, pushing the total number of cases to more than 1.1 million since the pandemic’s beginning.

Hospitals are feeling the strain. There were more than 2,400 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday with more than 425 in intensive care units.

The state recorded its first COVID-19 death in March 2020.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

