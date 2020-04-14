You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Joins Multistate Pact on Post-Virus Economy

April 14, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is joining Democratic governors from six other Eastern states to coordinate strategies for reopening their economies after the coronavirus threat recedes.

Baker’s office maintained Monday that it’s too early to consider easing restrictions.

But the governors said they want to be prepared to move ahead once the pandemic is over.

Baker also says the state is working with nursing homes to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Another 88 people in Massachusetts have died from it.

Resident deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke have climbed to 40, with 33 testing positive for the disease.

