Massachusetts' School Pool Testing Program About to Start

Massachusetts’ School Pool Testing Program About to Start

February 4, 2021
 

Gov. Charlie Baker, who announced the program in January.

BOSTON (AP) — About 120 schools and districts have signed up to participate in Massachusetts’ weekly pooled COVID-19 testing program for students and educators.

Testing could start this week.

State education officials say together, they represent more than a quarter of the state’s public school students.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the department will continue to accept applications for the program through the end of the month.

