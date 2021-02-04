Massachusetts’ School Pool Testing Program About to Start

BOSTON (AP) — About 120 schools and districts have signed up to participate in Massachusetts’ weekly pooled COVID-19 testing program for students and educators.

Testing could start this week.

State education officials say together, they represent more than a quarter of the state’s public school students.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the department will continue to accept applications for the program through the end of the month.

The New England Aquarium, one of Boston’s most popular attractions, is scheduled to reopen Friday after being closed to the public since mid-December under city guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Associated Press