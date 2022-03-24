You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Moderna Says its Low-Dose COVID Shots Work for Kids Under 6

Moderna Says its Low-Dose COVID Shots Work for Kids Under 6

March 24, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NEW YORK (AP) – Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

The company announced early findings Wednesday from a study of children younger than 6. If regulators agree the small doses are safe and effective enough, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.

Moderna says it will submit the data to regulators in the U.S. and Europe in the coming weeks. While other countries allow Moderna vaccinations for older children, the U.S. currently limits them to adults.

Moderna also says it will push to vaccinate teens and school-age children.

By Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press

