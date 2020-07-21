Modified Fishing Tournament Successful for Big Brothers Big Sisters

HARWICH PORT – This year’s Big 3 Fishing Tournament made a big impact for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program on the Cape and Islands despite having to be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the annual tournament pivoted to become the “Big 3 Challenge”, a fundraising call to action and an honor system tournament aligned with the state’s guidelines surrounding group size and recreational fishing.

In lieu of in-person weigh-ins, anglers engaged on social media measuring the size of their catches in different categories.

With a sensitivity to the current state of the Cape’s fisheries, this year’s tournament was a catch and release for all species.

More than 20 boats headed out for a day of fishing throughout the Cape and Islands.

With the encouraged catch and release, scoring was based off a point system.

In the tuna category, first place, with 1,500 points, went to Jay Goodwin and the team from Eagle Investments aboard the “Gina Marie”.

Second place, with 1,200 points, went to Shawn DeLude and crew aboard “Trashy Thoughts”.

In third place, with 900 points, was Sam Jaxtimer and crew aboard “Thresher”.

Striped bass saw “FishAye,” with John Doherty take first place, and the first place black sea bass category was awarded to “CC N Water”, with Chris Cooney and team.

Three Big and Little matches also enjoyed a day of fishing while practicing social distancing in the “Little 3” as their first in-person outing together since March.

“This is the largest fundraiser for our agency” said JR Mell, Regional Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands.

“In the most challenging year many have experienced our Big 3 Committee went above and beyond, ensuring this event raised the necessary funding to continue our mission for the kids of the Cape and Islands.”

Over the past 7 years the Big 3 Fishing Tournament has generated more than $2 million dollars and led to the creation of over 850 mentoring matches through the agency.

The tournament plans to be back safely next year on July 9, 2021.

