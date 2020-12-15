Monomoy High Temporarily Shifting to Online Learning

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional School District has announced that Monomoy Regional High School will temporarily be shifting to remote learning formats.

The decision comes following multiple positive and presumptive positive coronavirus cases at the local middle and high schools. Each school has two cases, with a third pending at the high school.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter noted that it does not appear that the spread of the virus occurred at the school.

Safety and cleaning measures are being taken as school leaders are in contact with health officials.

In the meantime, Monomoy high schoolers will be learning remotely through the end of their holiday break on January 4.