Monomoy Regional Middle School Names Next Principal

CHATHAM-Monomoy Regional School District has named current Monomoy Regional School Assistant Principle Adam O’Shea the next principal following the retirement of current Principle Mark Wilson.

O’Shea was one out of twenty two applicants who applied for the job.

O’Shea has served as the Assistant Principal of Monomoy Regional Middle School for the last five years.

“I am confident that Adam is the right person to make middle school even better, given his interpersonal skills, established connections and depth of educational insight,” said Monomoy superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter.

O’Shea will formally begin his new position on July 1st.