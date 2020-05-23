More than 38,000 Residents File Unemployment Claims Last Week in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Over 38,000 Massachusetts residents filed unemployment insurance claims with the state last week.

It is a decrease of more than 6,900 over the previous week.

Since March 15, there have been a total of 859,587 initial unemployment claims filed.

For the week of May 10 to May 16, there were a total of 583,040 continued claims, an increase of 1.2 percent over the previous week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims for the week ending May 16 were 115,952

Since April 20, around 371,202 residents have filed for PUA.

Among the job sectors, retail trade, food and accommodation, and health and social assistance continued to show the largest number of initial claims filed last week.