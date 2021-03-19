More than a Million State Residents Now Fully Vaccinated

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says more than 1 million Massachusetts residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The number is a major milestone in the state’s efforts to accelerate vaccinations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, residents of Bristol County in Massachusetts are getting their own regional COVID-19 vaccination program.

The mayors of Taunton, Fall River and Attleboro as well as Somerset’s town administrator announced Thursday that state public health officials have approved the program that will rotate through several communities.