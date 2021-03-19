You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More than a Million State Residents Now Fully Vaccinated

More than a Million State Residents Now Fully Vaccinated

March 19, 2021

Governor Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says more than 1 million Massachusetts residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The number is a major milestone in the state’s efforts to accelerate vaccinations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, residents of Bristol County in Massachusetts are getting their own regional COVID-19 vaccination program.

The mayors of Taunton, Fall River and Attleboro as well as Somerset’s town administrator announced Thursday that state public health officials have approved the program that will rotate through several communities.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 