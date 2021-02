DENNIS – The Cape Cod Museum of Art has announced that they will be live-streaming a concert on Sunday, February 21.

Singer Dennis Flaherty and pianist Paul McWilliams will be performing “Songs from the Heart,” a concert featuring songs promoting diversity and love.

Standards from the Great American Songbook will be featured, and all songs will have the word “heart” in its lyrics.

The show will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit the museum’s website by clicking here.