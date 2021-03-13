You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Cottage Hospital Announces COVID Vaccination Appointments

March 12, 2021

The lobby of the new Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) has announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Nantucket VFW clinic will open for self-scheduling Saturday, March 13 at 10 am. 

The appointments are for clinics happening the week of March 15.

A direct link to schedule appointments once they become available can be found by clicking here.

Patient Gateway users are asked to have their username and password available when scheduling their COVID-19 vaccination appointment in order to ensure that the process is as smooth as possible. 

NCH said that, moving forward, additional COVID vaccination appointments will be made available on Saturday mornings for the following week.

Those who are currently eligible to make an appointment include K-12 educators, childcare works, K-12 school staff, those 65 years of age or older, those with two or more of certain medical conditions.

 

