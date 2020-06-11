COVID-19 Testing Expands on Nantucket, Non-Emergency Care Resumes

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket and Nantucket Cottage Hospital are collaborating to expand the island’s COVID-19 testing capacity ahead of the summer season.

The collaboration between the town, the hospital, and island employers, will enhance Nantucket’s community COVID-19 surveillance testing capability by expanding testing to asymptomatic individuals.

The goal of the collaboration is to test those without symptoms, identify and isolate new cases of COVID-19, and then conduct contact tracing.

Priorities for testing will be set by the Town of Nantucket Health Department, starting with first responders and essential workers in industries with a high volume of personal interactions.

Testing will focus on those most at risk for exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 in the island population, with the highest prioritization given to home health aides, grocery and convenience store workers, clergy, and the transportation workforce.

Initial testing of high priority individuals will be conducted by invitation from the health department.

The testing program may later expand to include a self-pay option for low-risk employers, residents and visitors to sponsor COVID-19 tests for their staff members, individuals and families.

According island officials, testing resources remain scarce so the initial focus will be on high-priority groups designated by the health department.

Asymptomatic testing will be conducted by appointment only at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital COVID-19 drive-through evaluation site at the main entrance portico of the hospital.

All asymptomatic patients being tested are required to register in advance with the “Partners Patient Gateway,” the online patient portal tool developed by Partners HealthCare System that will allow them to view their test results.

Through the Select Board and Finance Committee, the Town of Nantucket has allocated up to $100,000 toward this testing to cover the costs of those designated as a high-priority by the Health Department.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital is continuing to emphasize that all patients with one or more symptoms of COVID-19 may continue to use the drive-through evaluation site for testing without an appointment, and that the costs of these medically-necessary tests are fully covered regardless of insurance coverage.

Criteria include at least one of the following signs/symptoms consistent with a viral respiratory syndrome:

Subjective/documented fever

New sore throat

New cough

New runny nose/nasal congestion

New shortness of breath

New muscle aches or

New Anosmia (loss of sense of smell) and

Atypical symptoms concerning for COVID-19 such as COVID toes

Asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients

Starting Monday, June 15 the hours of operation for COVID-19 testing will be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital is also planning on providing non-emergency care to the community this summer.

Changes to the service have been made however due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Patients with common conditions and ailments that are non-life-threatening are asked to contact the hospital to schedule a same-day medical appointment.

A staff member will determine whether patients should be seen through a virtual visit or whether an in-person appointment is necessary.

To keep patients and staff safe by reducing the number of individuals in our waiting area, NCH is not offering the walk-in care service this summer.

Residents are asked to not arrive without calling ahead for a same-day appointment.

Patients with same-day appointments will be seen at the physicians practice inside the main hospital, not at the Anderson Building.

The entrance to the physicians practice will be reopened to patients on Monday, June 15.

The hours of operation for same day appointments is Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

