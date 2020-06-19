Nantucket Cottage Hospital Details Expanded COVID-19 Testing

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital continues to expand COVID-19 testing on the island.

In collaboration with the Town of Nantucket, the hospital has expanded testing for COVID-19 to include adult individuals who are asymptomatic, or not experiencing any symptoms, by appointment at their drive-through evaluation site.

This service is for any individuals on Nantucket who are 18-years-old or older and is intended to enhance the island community’s COVID-19 surveillance testing capability.

Employers and individuals must complete the online application form to apply for the elective, PCR COVID-19 test.

The Town of Nantucket has grant funds available to cover the costs of testing for those deemed to be a public health priority by the local health department.

For all others, the cost of the test is $150 per person.

All patients must complete the online form, be registered with Mass General Brigham, and sign-up for the patient gateway before they can be scheduled for a test.

Patients of any age with one or more symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible to be tested without an appointment at the hospital’s drive-through evaluation site at the main entrance portico.

The criteria to be tested include at least one of the following signs or symptoms consistent with a viral respiratory syndrome:

Subjective or documented fever

New sore throat

New cough

New runny nose or nasal congestion

New shortness of breath

New muscle aches or

Anosmia (new loss of sense of smell)

Atypical symptoms concerning for COVID-19 such as COVID toes

Patients who meet criteria will receive a COVID-19 test which may determine if an individual has the virus at the time of the test.

A swab is obtained from the individual to test for the presence of the virus.

The test does not determine whether the individual may have had the virus in the past or has contracted it in the days immediately preceding the test.

It is also not an antibody test.

Results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours.

The costs of these tests are covered whether you have insurance or not.

The COVID-19 drive through testing hours of operation at Nantucket Cottage Hospital are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

