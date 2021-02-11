Nantucket Cottage Hospital Updates Virus Testing Schedule

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has announced changes to their coronavirus testing schedule.

The drive-through virus testing site for those who have had symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 will be shut down on Saturdays and Sundays.

Regular hours at the hospital testing site of Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will remain the same for those with symptoms or exposure, as will asymptomatic virus testing hours from 8 to 10 a.m. at the VFW site.

That site will remain open Monday through Saturday.

On President’s Day, February 15, both sites will be closed.

For more information, visit Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s website by clicking here.