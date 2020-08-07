You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Cottage Hospital Planning for Additional Asymptomatic Testing

Nantucket Cottage Hospital Planning for Additional Asymptomatic Testing

August 7, 2020

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital is urging anyone needing an asymptomatic COVID-19 test for travel, school or other purposes in the coming weeks and months to plan ahead by applying for a testing appointment as soon as possible.

Governor Charlie Baker’s new travel order is in effect which requires all visitors and returning residents entering Massachusetts from certain states to complete a travel form and quarantine for 14 days unless they can demonstrate proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital is able to schedule asymptomatic COVID-19 tests ahead of time, and is urging those who may need to be tested to request a testing appointment at NCH as far in advance as possible by clicking here.

Non-medically necessary COVID-19 test are available at NCH for $150 per test by appointment only.

Patients with one or more symptoms of COVID-19 may arrive without an appointment at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital drive-through evaluation site at the main entrance portico.

The costs of these medical-necessary COVID-19 tests are completely covered whether the patient has insurance or not.

Testing hours of operation at NCH are Monday’s through Friday’s from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s through Sunday’s 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

