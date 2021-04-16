You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket COVID Vaccination Clinic Opening Appointments

Nantucket COVID Vaccination Clinic Opening Appointments

April 16, 2021

The lobby of the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket is partnering with Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) to host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week at the VFW facility by appointment.

Beginning on Monday, April 19, all residents 16 and older in Massachusetts will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 3 of the state’s distribution plan. 

Vaccination appointments for the week of the 19th will open on Saturday, April 17 at 10 am. 

Appointments can be made through this link.

NHC said that 16 and 17 year-olds must have a signed parental or guardian consent form at the time of vaccination. 

As the teen has the signed consent form, a guardian does not need to be present for the vaccination, according to NCH. 

The consent form can be downloaded here.

NCH also reminded residents that all COVID testing is now conducted at the hospital’s drive-through evaluation site at 57 Prospect Street, however testing services will be closed on Monday due to Patriots’ Day. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 