Nantucket COVID Vaccination Clinic Opening Appointments

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket is partnering with Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) to host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week at the VFW facility by appointment.

Beginning on Monday, April 19, all residents 16 and older in Massachusetts will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 3 of the state’s distribution plan.

Vaccination appointments for the week of the 19th will open on Saturday, April 17 at 10 am.

Appointments can be made through this link.

NHC said that 16 and 17 year-olds must have a signed parental or guardian consent form at the time of vaccination.

As the teen has the signed consent form, a guardian does not need to be present for the vaccination, according to NCH.

The consent form can be downloaded here.

NCH also reminded residents that all COVID testing is now conducted at the hospital’s drive-through evaluation site at 57 Prospect Street, however testing services will be closed on Monday due to Patriots’ Day.