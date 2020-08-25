You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Health Officials Urge Community to Follow COVID Guidelines

August 25, 2020

NANTUCKET – Nantucket health officials said that two recent COVID-19 cases on the island appear to be connected to a beach party attended by young people on Monday, August 17.

Contact tracing is underway and both Nantucket Cottage Hospital and the Nantucket Health Department is encouraging anyone who may have attended the party to get tested at the hospital as soon as possible.

“This type of irresponsible behavior during the pandemic threatens the relative safety our island community has enjoyed over the past six months during this public health crisis,” said a statement from both organizations.

The hospital and health department are urging island residents and visitors to take reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and hand-washing.

The guidance also includes refraining from gathering in large groups for parties or other festivities, which can pose a significant risk for transmission of the virus.

