Nantucket Historical Association Evaluating Opening Options

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association has announced the steps it is taking to begin the process of reopening for the summer when permitted to do so.

NHA staff is implementing sanitizing measures to safeguard the public and make the indoor experience both exceptional and safe for visitors.

Management has also extended the wintertime policy of free admission for the island community.

“The NHA is the steward of important Nantucket collections, many of which were donated over its 126-year history by members of the community, and we are committed to providing access as soon as we are permitted to safely do so,” NHA President Kelly Williams said.

New physical enhancements have been added to allow for a touch-free experience while visiting, including scheduled and timed visits that can be booked online, extended museum hours at the beginning and end of the day, an 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. reserve time for seniors, and a self-guided audio tour available using personal devices.

The NHA has been contracting with a Boston-based firm that specializes in the field of pathogen remediation.

The team of experts conduct frequent sanitizing regimen throughout the complex that is tailored to the needs of the museum and informed by similar work in Boston-area schools, hotels, and hospitals.

Other safety upgrades include sanitation stations throughout the museum, HVAC systems MERV13 filters, and increases in the flow of fresh air into the building.

As a visual guide, a yellow “Cobblestone” Road, similar to that seen in the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” has been installed for visitors to walk through the entire museum, including the roof deck, in a safe and unencumbered path.

“Underscoring all the above is the firm belief that cultural institutions like the NHA can be places of healing during a time of crisis,” said Executive Director James Russell.

“We are fortunate to have large open indoor spaces, and the concept of ‘seeing not touching’ is widely understood when visiting a museum. Providing a sanctuary is important this year, particularly as other indoor entertainment options are limited, as this crisis tests our very being, we can look to how the island’s forebears stood up to similar economic and health challenges.”

The association’s summer fundraiser “Nantucket by Design,” will be held virtually this year.

The fundraiser celebrates the island’s influence on American design and by virtue of going virtual, it will now be accessible by a global audience.

Participants will enjoy virtual private dinners, a “Night at the Museum” virtual dance party, and the Nantucket Summer Antiques Show all through live-streaming platforms.

The research library continues to provide remote research services, and when allowed, will offer again both in-person service to researchers and member mornings.

The NHA’s 1800 House educational programs are moving online with live instructors, followed by in-person small-group workshops when circumstances allow.

The museum shop will operate as an online store and curbside pickup is available.

New member benefits are designed to provide a safe experience while visiting the Whaling Museum.

These include member-only hours, reserved entry times, weekly member mornings for small groups, NHA guest speakers for Zoom cocktail party, discounted rates for renting the Whaling Museum roof deck for small group dinners, and more.

