Nantucket Steps Up Measures to Fight Recent COVID-19 Spread

NANTUCKET – Nantucket health officials are stepping up efforts to fight COVID-19 at job sites.

The town’s Board of Health voted to increase outreach efforts to people in the trades to wear face coverings and socially distance and have approved issuing fines of up to $300 to employers for any violations.

The town will also have the ability to shut down the business if it has more than three violations over a three day period.

It comes after the island saw a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in those who work in the landscaping, construction and cleaning trades.

Town officials believe that those workers commute together in one vehicle to a job site and ignore health and safety precautions.

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday by the town’s Board of Health to discuss further more actions that help stop the spread of the virus.