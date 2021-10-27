National Fire Protection Association Warns Of Halloween Hazards

HYANNIS – As Halloween approaches, the National Fire Protection Association is raising awareness about the fire hazards associated with the holiday and simple precautions that can be taken to remain safe.

According to research by the NFPA, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began due to Halloween decorations between 2014 and 2018, resulting in an annual average of two fire related deaths and 30 fire related injuries among civilians, with $11 million in associated direct property damage.

Research indicates more than two of every five of these fires began due to decorations coming into close proximity of a heat source.

“It is exciting to be able to trick or treat, wear costumes, and celebrate Halloween, particularly after last year, when most events and activities were cancelled due to the pandemic,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy.

“As more people plan to celebrate the holiday this year, we want everyone to know where potential fire risks exists so they can take the steps needed to minimize them,” she added.

The NFPA is advising that civilians remain vigilant of the flammable nature of many common decorations such as cornstalks, as well as costumes with billowy fabrics.

People are also advised to closely supervise candles and jack-o-lanterns and consider opting for glow sticks or electric candles as an alternative in light decorations.

It is also imperative to ensure fire exits and escape routes are not impeded by Halloween decorations and to test in-home fire alarms to see that they work.

For more resources on staying safe during Halloween, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter