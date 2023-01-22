National Seashore Hosting Annual Winter Film Festival

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod National Seashore is launching its yearly winter film festival Sunday.

This year’s theme is “Documentary Films for Our Time” with movies that cover events like NASA’s Apollo 13 mission, the story behind the Antarctic expedition of The Endurance, and the competitive sailing of the 33rd America’s Cup race.

Films will screen on Sundays at 1:30pm at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham over the next six weeks.

The following list of film descriptions and showtimes is from the Seashore’s website:

January 22: Apollo 13: To the Edge and Back (1 hr. 36 min.) Apollo 13 was supposed to be the third human spacecraft to successfully land on the moon and return home safely, when, 250,000 miles from earth, these words pierced the vastness of space, “Houston, we have a problem.” This documentary uses interviews with the actual astronauts, family members and NASA engineers that were there, combined with archival news footage, to tell the true story of Apollo 13. January 29: The Endurance (1 hr. 37 min.) A retelling of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated expedition to Antarctica in 1914-1916, featuring new footage of the actual locations and interviews with surviving relatives of key expedition members, plus archived audio interviews with expedition members, and a generous helping of the footage and still photos shot on the expedition. February 5: The Wind Gods (57 min.) The Wind Gods is the story of the 33rd America’s Cup race. This film documents the quest to bring the oldest trophy in international sports back to America from start to finish, with intimate portraits of the competitors, fascinating insights into the cup’s history, and sweeping cinematography of the race. The Wind Gods is a tribute to the adventurous spirit that leads athletes to test their limits, by challenging the elements, the sea, and fate. February 12: The Act of Reading (1 hr. 27 min.) A retired high school English teacher is confronted by a former student who failed her class 15 years prior. He then involves her in a feature-length presentation on Moby-Dick and the science of reading. February 19: Surveyor of the Soul (1 hr. 53 min.) Thoreau wrote that he “was born in the nick of time” in Concord, Massachusetts and went on to famously write about building a cabin and living at Walden Pond. Surveyor of the Soul tells the story of his life and his time at Walden Pond as well as the impact his writings on environmental issues, civil rights and individual thinking have in our time. February 26: Adrift (1 hr. 36 min.) A true story of survival, as a young couple’s chance encounter leads them first to love, and then on the adventure of a lifetime as they face one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.

Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore are co-sponsoring the festival.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter