Nauset Disposal Launches Online Business Directory To Support Local Business

May 17, 2020

ORLEANS – In an effort to support the local business community, Nauset Disposal has created a website to promote businesses that are open during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nauset Disposal will publish business and update listing to the website regardless of whether they are the service provider for the business.

“We will be promoting this online business directory to our customers, on social media, through email marketing and more. The goal of this campaign is to support the people and businesses in our community,” said Nauset Disposal Marketing and Community Investment Manager Kara Boule.

“Other organizations are doing similar things, and I think the more, the better. We’re just doing our part to help spread the word,” said Boule

If you are a business owner or manager on Cape Cod or the Greater Plymouth area are currently open for business you can submit your business listing online at www.wesupportlocalbusiness.com

