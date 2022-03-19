Nauset Schools Find Next Leader in Former Barnstable High Principal

EASTHAM – Nauset Regional High School has found its next principal in former Barnstable High School Principal Patrick Clark.

Clark, who has served as one of two assistant principals at Nauset since last summer, will start in the new position on July 1.

He will be replacing Chris Ellsasser, who said he will be resigning from the position at the end of the current school year.

In addition to his current tenure at Nauset, Clark has 17 years of administrative leadership experience, including ten years as the principal of Barnstable High School, four years as principal of Wareham High School, and three years as assistant principal in the Sandwich Public School district.

Clark takes on the role just as the school district prepares to tackle an over $130 million renovation project that looks to reshape the look of the school by 2024.

Voters in Brewster, Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet gave the green light to the project in late March of last year.