Nauset High Begins Planning for New School Year

EASTHAM – Although the current school year has not yet finished, Nauset Regional High School is already preparing for how their lessons in the fall will look.

Shorter classes through remote conferencing applications and abridged schedules have been used at the school after the emergence of COVID-19. Principal Chris Ellsasser said those practices have to be reviewed before school is back in session.

“We have 950 students, and each one needs something different at this time,” Ellsasser said at a recent teleconference meeting with the Nauset Regional School Committee.

“Everyday, that’s our challenge.”

Ellsasser anticipates that remote, in-person, and hybrid learning strategies will all have to be developed in the upcoming months.

A committee of families from the school community has been developed to determine the needs of students, parents, and the high school as a whole.

Ellsasser thanked the students, faculty, and staff of the school for adjusting quickly to new remote learning standards.

“I think we’ve put together a good program, where the kids have the right amount of work and are feeling the right amount of connection,” he continued.

Specifically, Ellsasser explained that counseling has been a vital part of the school’s operations in recent weeks.

As the year winds down, the school is still scheduled to have events to honor seniors, along with prom and graduation celebrations later in the summer.