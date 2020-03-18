Local Schools Providing Free Meals During COVID-19 Response

ORLEANS – The Nauset Public Schools Food Service Program and the Monomoy Regional School District Food Services Department are holding “Grab-and-Go” services for students in order to offer free breakfast and lunch to all families.

The programs are being offered to children, eighteen years of age and under, by providing meals that would typically be provided during the school day.

Families will be permitted to pick up meals for their own children on a daily basis.

Parents of Nauset students may pick up meals at Eddy Elementary School, Orleans Elementary School, Eastham Elementary School, and Wellfleet Elementary School.

Parents of Monomoy students may pick up meals at Monomoy Regional Middle School and Monomoy Regional High School.

The “Grab-and-Go” meals for Nauset students are available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.

Monomoy Regional School District will begin their “Grab-and-Go” services on Friday, March 20 and will be available for pick up daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both schools are asking that when people arrive to a “Grab-and-Go” site they remain in their vehicle and tell the food service worker how many children they have to feed.

Once the meals have been delivered, people are then asked to exit the line promptly so as to minimize social contact and to allow others to avail themselves of this service.

The meals are free and all food will be a bagged breakfast and bagged lunch and will be allergy aware.

The meals provided will be compliant with the USDA School Lunch Guidelines.

For more information on the “Grab-and-Go” service, visit Nausetschools.org or Monomoy.edu.