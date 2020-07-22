Neal McDonough to Serve as Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea Guest Conductor

HYANNIS – Actor Neal McDonough will make a virtual return to his hometown for the 35th Annual Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea.

The 1984 Barnstable High School graduate will serve as this year’s Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea guest conductor.

The concert will be shown on the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s website.

McDonough is scheduled to return to Cape Cod next year to conduct the Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea concert in person on the Hyannis Village Green.

“I’m so looking forward to what we do this year for fun and I’m really looking forward to when I get to do the real thing,” said McDonough.

“For me to finally get to go to the Pops and be onstage and conduct with Keith Lockhart, are you kidding me, how cool is that?”

“We are delighted to have Neal join us for the Pops by the Sea, said AFCC Executive Director Julie Wake.”

“He is a shining example of what kids can achieve when they are exposed to the arts at a young age. Neal was given that opportunity, and he has been able to pursue his passion for the arts as an adult and because of that, he’s influenced, inspired, and entertained countless people through his acting.”

With more than 125 film and TV credits to his name, McDonough has been among the busiest actors in Hollywood over the past three decades.

Recently, he appeared opposite Jim Carrey in “Sonic the Hedgehog” and just completed filming on “Red Stone,” which stars Bruce Willis and which McDonough also executive produced.

His passion for the arts dates back to Barnstable High School when he was cast as Snoopy in the school’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The virtual Pops will also celebrate Keith Lockhart’s 25th anniversary with the Boston Pops, Cape Cod’s healthcare professionals who have been on the front line of the pandemic, and the work being done by the AFCC.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Director of Development Amy Tuttle at atuttle@artsfoundation.org.

Donations to the Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea virtual concert can be made here.

The annual event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the AFCC, which supports, promotes, and celebrates arts and culture on Cape Cod through grants, fellowships, scholarships, advocacy, and its AFCC Access program which connects children in need to arts enrichment activities they otherwise wouldn’t have.

“With the pandemic, the need is great this year,” said Wake.

“If people can give, it will enable us to do more at a time when the arts have been devastated by the events of the past few months.”

The Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea virtual concert is set for Sunday, August 9th at 6 p.m.